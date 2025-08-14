3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.38. 3D Systems shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 6,569,398 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $298.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,393 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,947 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 74.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,515 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

