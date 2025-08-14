4,372 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 398,021 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 172,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 63,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Up 0.6%

ProPetro stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $510.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler began coverage on ProPetro in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PUMP

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.