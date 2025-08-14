4,376 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
EXPD opened at $122.32 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
