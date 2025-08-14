4,376 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $122.32 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.