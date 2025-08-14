745 Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 341.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cimpress by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Cimpress Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 1.70. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Read More

