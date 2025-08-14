Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acuity were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $328.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.76. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

