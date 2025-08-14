AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AGCO were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 66.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 140.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 3.9%

AGCO stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

AGCO declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

