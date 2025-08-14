AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of AGCO worth $616,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This trade represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

