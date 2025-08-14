Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) vs. Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akzo Nobel 4.08% 13.48% 4.39% Tokuyama 6.10% 8.31% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akzo Nobel and Tokuyama, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akzo Nobel 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Akzo Nobel pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Akzo Nobel pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tokuyama pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Tokuyama”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akzo Nobel $11.59 billion 0.97 $586.50 million $0.89 24.51 Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.70 $154.35 million $0.97 11.21

Akzo Nobel has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akzo Nobel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akzo Nobel has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Akzo Nobel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats Tokuyama on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. It offers its products under AkzoNobel, Alabastine, Alba, Andercol, Apla, Armstead Trade, Astral, Astral Batiment, AwlGrip, Brikol, Dulux, Bruguer, Cetabever, Cetol, Chemcraft, Colourland Paints, CONSOLAN, Coral, Cromadex, Cuprinol, Dynacoat, Flexa, Glitsa, Grip-Gard, Herbol, Hammerite, International, Interlux, Innenweis, Interpon, Inca, Luxol, Levis, Lesonal, Molto, Modern Classikk, Maxilite, Mauvilac, Mason CT, Marshall, Mactra, Nordsjo, Oxirite, Protecto, Procolor, Polyfilla, Polycell, Pinotex, Pintuco, Resicoat, Relest, Sparlack, Sadolin, Sikkens, Sea Hawk, Savana, Salcomix, Trimetal, Titanlux, Taubmans, U-tech, Vpowdertech, Vivechrom, Xylazel, Xyladecor, Wanda, and Zweihorn brands. The company serves to energy, packaging, infrastructure, and shipbuilding and maintenance industries, as well as general industries, such as agricultural and construction equipment, construction-related steel, metal fabrication, pipes, appliances, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Tokuyama

(Get Free Report)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

