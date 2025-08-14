Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

AMZN stock opened at $224.66 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

