Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saputo’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.63.

Saputo stock opened at C$33.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.32. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$22.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -203.48%.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

