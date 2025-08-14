Analyzing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and Verra Mobility”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.80 billion 7.37 -$105.00 million $0.04 128.00 Verra Mobility $879.21 million 4.46 $31.45 million $0.24 102.50

Verra Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab 3.65% 1.75% 1.14% Verra Mobility 4.30% 55.14% 11.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grab and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 2 8 1 2.91 Verra Mobility 0 1 3 1 3.00

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $5.8167, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $27.3750, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Volatility & Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab beats Verra Mobility on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. Verra Mobility Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

