Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2025

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 309,605 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 47.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.