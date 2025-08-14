Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anavex Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 309,605 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 47.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

