Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 499,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 819,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a current ratio of 38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.87%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,399.20. This represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

