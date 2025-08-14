Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 329.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

