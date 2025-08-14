Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125,159 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,010.96. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $659,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 711,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,709.75. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,960 shares of company stock worth $4,018,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 22.30.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

