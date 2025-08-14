ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

