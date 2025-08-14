ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ARM were worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 26.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 4.4% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at $141.60 on Thursday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 214.55, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

