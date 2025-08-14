Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 794,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 586,062 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

