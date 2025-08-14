Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,187 Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in Flex LNG during the first quarter valued at $299,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flex LNG by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Flex LNG by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Flex LNG by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flex LNG by 7.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Flex LNG Price Performance

Flex LNG stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.70 million. Flex LNG had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Flex LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.07%.

Flex LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

