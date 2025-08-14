Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 584 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.