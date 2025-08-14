Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.41.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

