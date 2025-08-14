Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $71,768 over the last 90 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1,070.0%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

