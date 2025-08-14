Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,054,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
