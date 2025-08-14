Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in ResMed by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 11,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 95,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock worth $7,058,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $288.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.61. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

