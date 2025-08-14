Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 7.1% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

