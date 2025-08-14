Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.17. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

