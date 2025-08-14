Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

