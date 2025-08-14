Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

