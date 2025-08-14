Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JBND stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $55.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

