Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 837 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 477,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 363,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $221.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.08 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

