Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 830,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

