Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,250 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 508,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

