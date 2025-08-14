Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,410 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2%

OXY opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $58.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

