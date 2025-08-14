Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.4%

Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

