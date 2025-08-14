Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,355 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HSRT opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.