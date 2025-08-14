Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 29,763 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,763 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 915,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 139,608 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 182.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 212,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 137,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $1,311,745. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

