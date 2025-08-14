Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,335 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000.

KBWB opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

