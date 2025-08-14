Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,126 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 131.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after buying an additional 44,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $739.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

