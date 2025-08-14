Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,399,000. Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. SFM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 282,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.