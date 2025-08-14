Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,043 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.