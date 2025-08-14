Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,941,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

