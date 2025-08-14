AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvePoint Stock Up 0.6%
AVPT stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -299.74 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
