AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Stock Up 0.6%

AVPT stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -299.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,190,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,308,901.82. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,315,600 over the last 90 days. 26.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.