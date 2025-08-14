B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for RWAY FY2026 Earnings

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

RWAY stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 23.9% in the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,338 shares in the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $10,568,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 398,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,200.0%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

