Barrington Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Gray Media

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Barrington Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Media’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Get Gray Media alerts:

GTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Gray Media Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20. Gray Media has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.16 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Gray Media’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gray Media

In other Gray Media news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Media

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 6,867,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after buying an additional 1,103,690 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Media by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,384,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,330 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Gray Media by 16.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,017,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 281,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Media by 60.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 734,085 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gray Media by 10.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,376,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 134,631 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Media

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.