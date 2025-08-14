Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. D Boral Capital raised Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Beyond Air has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.03). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.74% and a negative net margin of 880.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

