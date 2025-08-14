BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigBear.ai traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 36,254,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 88,800,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.