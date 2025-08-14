Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.96. 2,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKHA. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the period.

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

