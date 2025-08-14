BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 214,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 244,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
