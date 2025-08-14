BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 214,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 244,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11,764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.