Blair William & Co. IL Has $105,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

