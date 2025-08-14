Blair William & Co. IL Has $78,000 Stock Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth $64,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

BDSX opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 269.67% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

BDSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

